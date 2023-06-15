The Garden Show is almost three decades old and was a success again this year at beautiful Standsted Park, despite the rather hot weather which was a challenge for visitors and exhibitors alike.

Organisers said it was great to see so many people enjoying a good day out at beautiful Stansted Park. They said they remained forever grateful for the support the show receives.

See pictures from this year’s show by Brian Bracher of Compass Photography Services on this page and the ones linked.

Twenty-nine years ago Jane Sterck was asked to set up a garden show at Stansted Park, near Chichester, to create a forum for start-up businesses and to showcase the work of talented groups like The Princes Trust. She roped in Lizzie Dymock because of her involvement in gardening books and magazines.

At that time gardening was visibly becoming more fashionable and accessible as people realised that you didn’t have to be that knowledgeable to make your garden look great and indeed the realisation that no garden was too small to grow.

There was a thirst for good design, plants and garden products. They were also confident it would be a good opportunity for local gardeners, designers and artists to exhibit; particularly those who couldn’t afford the larger, more commercial shows. There was a gap in the market that they were sure they could fill – and they were proved right.

The show has extended its remit to highlight important issues such as the organic movement, environmental awareness and fair trade and provides the opportunity to find out more about gardening and other aspects of a good home life and well-being.

Jane’s daughter, Emily Clay, is now an integral and important part of the team – she took over marketing and PR when Lizzie sadly passed away a few years ago. Both Jane and Emily feel that the Show’s success has been very much to do with the support of their long suffering family and wonderful friends who are happy to take days off and morph into crew. Visitors tell them they particularly enjoy this friendly atmosphere.

The Show has grown, the landscape has changed but they believe that the original essence has held true, providing an affordable and good day out whilst talented individuals continue to gain visibility. They continue to celebrate all that is very good about the garden and life itself and we look forward to a celebratory 30th anniversary show next year from June 7 to 9, 2024. More at www.thegardenshows.com.

