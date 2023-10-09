BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

46 stunning photos from Eastbourne's 2023 bonfire and firework procession

Hundreds of residents came out in force for Eastbourne’s 2023 bonfire and firework procession.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:40 BST

The event took place between 7.30pm to 9.45pm on Saturday, October 7, and included a procession along the seafront with a bonfire and firework display to cap off the night.

The procession travelled from The Crown and Anchor in Royal Parade to Treasure Island before turning around and heading to the Eastbourne Lifeboat Museum in King Edward's Parade.

Hundreds of residents gathered during the night to enjoy all the effigies that were on display.

Eastbourne Bonfire Procession 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

1. Eastbourne Bonfire Procession 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Bonfire Procession 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Bonfire Procession 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

2. Eastbourne Bonfire Procession 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Bonfire Procession 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Bonfire Procession 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

3. Eastbourne Bonfire Procession 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Bonfire Procession 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Bonfire Procession 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

4. Eastbourne Bonfire Procession 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Bonfire Procession 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Treasure Island