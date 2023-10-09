46 stunning photos from Eastbourne's 2023 bonfire and firework procession
Hundreds of residents came out in force for Eastbourne’s 2023 bonfire and firework procession.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:40 BST
The event took place between 7.30pm to 9.45pm on Saturday, October 7, and included a procession along the seafront with a bonfire and firework display to cap off the night.
The procession travelled from The Crown and Anchor in Royal Parade to Treasure Island before turning around and heading to the Eastbourne Lifeboat Museum in King Edward's Parade.
Hundreds of residents gathered during the night to enjoy all the effigies that were on display.
