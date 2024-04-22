Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday (March 18), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North refused proposals to build 49 homes on land to the north of the A272 in Buxted.

The committee, which reached a unanimous decision, had concerns about the scheme’s impact on Harrock House and Buxted Park, two nearby Grade II* listed properties.

Notably Historic England did not raise a formal objection to the proposals, but had laid out ‘concerns’ about the impact on these properties in correspondence with the council.

Plans for 49 homes on land to the north of the A272 in Buxted. Pic: contributed

In this correspondence, a spokesman for Historic England said: “The proposed housing estate would sit on the surviving unspoiled rural setting of both heritage assets. Physically and experientially altering the character of the setting, the scheme would affect the ability to understand the historical interdependency between the original rectory and its vast and desirable glebe land, which underpins its development into a building of great architectural merit.

“Introducing a suburban estate within the park’s rural setting, beyond the village boundary, would also compromise the ability to understand the 19th-century development of Buxted as a new, distinct settlement set-away from the original mediaeval village within the park.

“We consider that the heritage harm caused by the scheme to the significance of these highly graded assets would fall within the upper half of the less than substantial spectrum. It is for your council to assess whether the harm has been avoided or sufficiently minimised and whether it can be outweighed by the public benefits delivered by the proposal.

“You should also be convinced that those benefits cannot be delivered through development in a less heritage sensitive area.”

While officers had recommended approval, committee members felt the impact on the listed properties would outweigh the benefits.

Proposing refusal, Cllr Gareth Owen-Williams (Lib Dem) said: “There is an air of judgement in all of these things and when [Historic England] say ‘the upper half of less than substantial’ I think they are sending us a signal.

“I think they are saying ‘we can’t put a line there and say it’s crossed that line’, but basically it’s as near as damning. They’ve given us all the evidence, but they’ve left it to us to form our conclusions. Personally, I think they’re saying this site should be protected.

“You’ve taken something which is centuries old and you are weighing it up against modern housing, however high quality. So, I would be prepared to propose refusal on the basis of the harm to the setting of this historic building.”

Officers cautioned against this approach, saying it was ‘dangerous’ to read Historic England’s words as an objection as it could lead to costs being awarded at appeal. The committee, however, reiterated its view that the benefits of the scheme would not outweigh the ‘less than substantial harm’.