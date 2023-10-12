Hundreds of residents came together at the Winter Garden to enjoy some drinks at Eastbourne’s 2023 Beer Festival.

Featuring one of the biggest celebrations of real ale and live music on the south coast, the three-day festival returned for its 19th year from Thursday 5 to Saturday October 7.

The Grade II listed building in the heart of the Devonshire Quarter hosted each session which featured a huge selection of real ales, craft beers, ciders, perries, wines, gins, soft drinks and international bottled beers.

A selection of more than 140 different beers and ciders were on offer at this year’s Eastbourne Beer Festival, in a bumper line-up at the biggest real ale festival on the south coast.

Beer drinkers danced the night away on Friday and Saturday to a variety of different music from local bands and musicians, starting on the Friday night with Brotherhood, who performed on the Winter Garden stage.

During Saturday’s daytime session, it was the turn of crowd-pleasers Stray Dogs followed by Eastbourne singing duo The Watson Brothers.

In the evening The Criminal Records, a five-piece covers band playing the best of Funk, 80s, 90s and Rock belters, were performed. EG Riley’s Funky Soul, then closed the festival.

