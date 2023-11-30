500 bus service 'unable to serve' Barnham and parts of Eastergate until December 7

The 500 bus service will be unable to serve Barnham and parts of Eastergate until December 7, Stagecoach announced on Wednesday (November 29).

Services will be affected while an emergency road closure puts part of the service out of action, the company has said.

As a result of the disruption, a diversion will be in place from Yapton via North End Road, Yapton Lane, A27, A29 (Fontwell) , Nyton Road, to the A27, where it will resume normal service from Tangmere.

Buses will serve stops along the A29, – Fontwell Roundabout, Level Mare Lane, Collins Close – in the opposite direction, but not along the diversionary route itself or any stops in Barnham.

The 500 route will be partially closed until January 8.

"Please allow extra time to complete your journey,” a spokesperson said. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by these issues which are out of our control.”

The 500 was first introduced earlier this year in order to serve several smaller communities like Barnham, Eastergate and Yapton.