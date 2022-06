More than £14,000 was raised by all the people taking part in the race which took place at Horsham Park.

Participants could run a 3k and a 5k at the Horsham event.

The Race for Life 5k is a series of routes around the country that give people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities the chance to come together and help beat cancer.

The race is strictly non-competitive, and everyone ran at their own pace.

Mark and Noah Dunford were there – here are a selection of their pictures.

