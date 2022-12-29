A fundraising appeal set up by Chichester Cathedral has helped raise more than 500kg of food for people in crisis across the Chichester district.

The Chichester Cathedral community launched a fundraising appeal to raise over 250kg of food for people in crisis across the district.

They have since announced that over 536kg of donations have been raised for Chichester District Foodbank – more than doubling their original target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently marking its tenth anniversary, the Foodbank is a project founded by local churches and community groups, working together towards stopping hunger in the Chichester district.

Cathedral Verger Ben collects donations (Chloe Webb, 2022)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Kondabecka, CEO and Founder of Chichester District Foodbank, said: "Advent is a time where the church prepares for the arrival of Jesus as God's gift to the world. Chichester District Foodbank is so grateful that in response to this the Cathedral community has chosen to provide a gift to those who are facing hardship and have generously given over 536kg of food, while others have donated financially. As we move into our busiest time of the year your gifts of food and finance will help our charity alleviate food poverty across our district and bring a smile to those we help. Thank you so much."

The Cathedral’s Canon Chancellor, the Reverend Dr Daniel Inman, said: “We are really heartened by how members of our community have gone out of their way to make a donation to our appeal. Whilst we are pleased to have reached and exceeded our target, the challenge for our society remains acute and we must all continue to work for that day when the foodbank is made redundant. Donation points are available for the Foodbank year-round in the Cathedral and, if you are able, please do consider making a visit and contributing some food or donating online.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cathedral is also one of many churches within the district to register as a Warm Space, an initiative designed to signpost anyone in need of warmth, to a space to share with others.