54 photos of the Horsham Children's Parade 2022 celebrating the Natural World

This year’s theme was the Natural World and 17 Horsham schools participated in the parade including Kingslea Primary School, Arunside Primary School, Holbrook Primary School, Southwater Junior School, Castlewood Primary School, All Saints Primary School, St Andrew’s Primary School, Heron Way School, Holy Trinity Primary School, QE2 Silver Jubilee School, Leechpool Primary School, Northolmes Primary School, Shelley Primary School, St John’s Catholic School, Greenway Academy, Rusper Primary School and North Heath Community School.

The theme was interpreted in various ways with children dressing as colourful birds, mini beasts, bees, penguins, sea creatures and orangutans.

Other schools chose to focus on climate change and the environment by dressing as farmers, coral reefs and flowers.

St Andrew’s Primary school raised awareness of food sustainability while St John’s School chose to focus on water with a giant tap and water drops.

Papier-mâché was a popular choice with large handmade flowers, an Earth, a whale, parrots, a heron, a water tap, bees, kayaks and turtles parading the streets.

The parade started at a Denne Road car park before heading down East Street to the Carfax. The children then walked down West Street, to North Parade before finishing at Horsham Park.

1. Horsham Children's Parade 2022 Natural World themed children's parade. Leechpool Primary Photo: Megan O'Neill Photo Sales

2. Horsham Children's Parade 2022 Natural World themed children's parade. Shelley Primary Photo: Megan O'Neill Photo Sales

3. Horsham Children's Parade 2022 Natural World themed children's parade. Southwater Junior School Photo: Megan O'Neill Photo Sales

4. Horsham Children's Parade 2022 Natural World themed children's parade. Arunside Primary Photo: Megan O'Neill Photo Sales