57 pictures and a video from the South of England Show 2022

Visitors enjoyed the many wonderful displays, activities, games and shopping opportunities.
Organisers said there were more than more than 100 fun things to see and do across the three-day programme, including the return of equine and livestock competing.
Corrie Ince, show director for the South of England Agricultural Society, said: "Visitors to the show will be able meet rural businesses and farmers, learn first-hand about countryside industries and see a huge variety of horses and livestock strutting their stuff in the main rings.
"A day at the show offers a unique opportunity to see and sample all the wonderful things our countryside and region have to offer."