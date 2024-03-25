'58%' of railway services to and from Gatwick Airport are delayed or cancelled, study suggests

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Analysing data from the 100 most popular railway stations across the UK, data scientists at ePowerTrucks and Online Marketing Surgery have compiled a list of all the train stations in the UK with the highest percentage of delays or cancellations in the UK.

Topping off the list is City Thameslink, where 76 per cent of the 69,120 services it facilitates every six months are delayed or cancelled. It’s closely followed by Leicester, East Croydon and Earlsfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gatwick Airport, in Crawley also makes the list, coming in at number 11. Serving 47,564 people every six months, across 101,347, the study suggests some 58 per cent of the railway station’s services are delayed.

Travel news in Sussex.