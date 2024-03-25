'58%' of railway services to and from Gatwick Airport are delayed or cancelled, study suggests
Analysing data from the 100 most popular railway stations across the UK, data scientists at ePowerTrucks and Online Marketing Surgery have compiled a list of all the train stations in the UK with the highest percentage of delays or cancellations in the UK.
Topping off the list is City Thameslink, where 76 per cent of the 69,120 services it facilitates every six months are delayed or cancelled. It’s closely followed by Leicester, East Croydon and Earlsfield.
Gatwick Airport, in Crawley also makes the list, coming in at number 11. Serving 47,564 people every six months, across 101,347, the study suggests some 58 per cent of the railway station’s services are delayed.
Another Sussex station was mentioned on the other end of the list: Brighton. Coming in as the station with the eighteenth fewest delays, the data suggests the station serves 40,949 every six months across 84,315 services, of which only thirty per cent are delayed. It’s thought that Stanstead, where only 18 per cent of services are delayed or cancelled is the most reliable station in the UK.