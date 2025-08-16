60 fantastic pictures from Friday's Eastbourne International Airshow

Bexhill-based photographer Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography) captured these lovely photographs on Friday (Aug 15). The seafront was packed with spectators who were all enjoying the beautiful sunny weather as Eastbourne’s air show celebrates its 31st year.

Eastbourne International Airshow is one of Europe's free-to-attend air shows and attracts huge crowds of spectators along Eastbourne's iconic coastline.

The Red Arrows will be performing today (August 16) at 4.30pm, and also on Sunday at the same time.

You can catch the RAF's famous stunt team, who are based in Bournemouth, at various locations and times across Sussex as they make their way to Eastbourne.

Locations and timings are below: Depart from Bournemouth – 4.11pm South of Bournemouth – 4.13pm Nettlestone Point – 4.18pm South of Brighton – 4.25pm North East of Lewes – 4.28pm North West of Wilmington – 4.29pm Eastbourne Display – 4.30pm Oversea – 4.54pm Arrival at Bournemouth – 5.18pm

More air show information can be found here.

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Red Arrows: Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

1. Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Red Arrows: Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Red Arrows: Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography Photo: Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Red Arrows: Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

2. Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Red Arrows: Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Red Arrows: Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography Photo: Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Red Arrows: Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

3. Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Red Arrows: Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Red Arrows: Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography Photo: Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Red Arrows: Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

4. Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Red Arrows: Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Red Arrows: Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography Photo: Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

