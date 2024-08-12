Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 600 music lovers flocked to Bognor’s Hotham Park over the weekend for the third free music concert of the year.

The concerts, organised by the Rotary Club and Bognor Regis Town Council, are a popular annual fixture and concerts range in genre from jazz, to blues to pop.

Leading the way at Sunday’s show was soloist Jenny Oag, who paved the way for hit headliners the Fab Jam Band, well known across the coast for their renditions of popular tunes by artists like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Chuck Berry.

This was the third free concert of the year, with previous concert – taking place on July 22 – focused on Jazz and Blues music, performed by headliners Superstrings. It came after another successful concert in June, which focused on popular tunes from the 60s and 70s.

The next event is set to take place on September 1, focusing on Americana and Country Music. Headliners Alabama Stills will be supported by soloist Phil Kelly.