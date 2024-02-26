63 year-old woman hospitalised following collision in Hastings
A 63 year-old woman has been hospitalised following a collision in Hastings.
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Hastings.
At about 9.05pm on Friday, 26 January, police were called to Rye Road following reports of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman from Hastings, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police confirmed
Any witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to report online or via 101 quoting 1294 of 26/01.