63 year-old woman hospitalised following collision in Hastings

A 63 year-old woman has been hospitalised following a collision in Hastings.
By Sam Pole
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:47 GMT
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Hastings.

At about 9.05pm on Friday, 26 January, police were called to Rye Road following reports of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman from Hastings, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police confirmed

Any witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to report online or via 101 quoting 1294 of 26/01.

