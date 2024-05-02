Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Air ambulance crews from the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex arrived at the scene of a crash on Hailsham Road at 12.58 pm following a collision.

The road was closed both ways following the incident, causing no through route between Stone Cross and Hailsham.

The collision was also attended by Sussex Police as well as the ambulance service.

A man has been taken to hospital by an air ambulance following a road traffic collision in Pevensey on Tuesday (April 30).

Sussex Police confirmed that a a 65 year-old man was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a collision near Stone Cross.

“The crash involved a silver Peugeot and a pedestrian on the B2104 Hailsham Road near Sharnfold Farm at about 12.30pm on Tuesday, April 30.

“The pedestrian, 65-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“The driver, an 80-year-old local woman, was not injured.

“Officers are investigating, and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“In particular, anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to report it.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or email collision.appeal@susex.police.uk and quote serial 694 of 30/04.”

