66-year-old Judo champion from West Sussex takes silver at world championships

Judo black belt Mark McCallum took silver at this year’s British Veterans Judo Championships in Las Vegas, on November 4.

It’s a crowning achievement for Mr McCallum, 66, who lives in Bognor Regis, Chichester Ronin Judo Club, and trains three times a week at Bognor’s VK Gym.

The black belt has thousands of hours on the mat already and he’s medalled at some of the most prestigious Judo competitions in the world, including the British Open, the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships.

That’s no mean feat. Competing in the Veterans 100kg category puts Mark on a collision course with former world champions and ex-Olympians wherever he competes. Coming away with a win, he says, is a matter of keeping fit and staying relaxed.

Mark, second from the left, on the World Championship Rostrum.

"My grandkids do Judo too and when they compete, I tell them ‘go out and do the same as grandad’ – just do the best you can. And don’t panic!

"That’s the most important thing – don’t panic. Some players, they step on the mat and they’re stiff as a board. A lot of people can’t handle the pressure, but I try to treat it as any other day; and that’s how I get away with it. Sometimes I even smile when I’m out there – I’ll find something funny and just start giggling.”

It’s a wonderful way to approach the sport, not least because, despite the hard training and the stresses of competition day, there’s plenty to be fun to be had too. Mark’s Judo journey has seen him fighting in Abu Dhabi, Finland, Malta and more; it’s no exaggeration to say the sport has taken him all over the world.

"It’s wonderful. You just think ‘Christ Almighty, this is the chance of a lifetime. They’re whistle-stop tours, because you’re fitting everything in around the competition and the accreditation and the travel, but they’re brilliant. Everything’s organised for us. We go on trips, we don’t book hotels, your meals are sorted; you just get to focus on doing the best you possibly can.”

Mark McCallum, 66.

It’s not even the first time, Mark’s fought at the World Championships. When he competed last year, in Abu Dhabi, he was almost amazed to get there in the first place, and went home with a handful of injuries instead of medals. This time around, though, things were different: “I wanted to set the record straight; I wanted to have a go. This time I thought ‘I want to win a world medal.’ I had all the others. I’ve had the Europeans, I’ve had the British, I’ve had the Commonwealth, but I’ve never had a Worlds medal. It’s a lifetime thing; if you can get it even just the once, that’s enough.”

But It’s his grandkids who really make all that hard work worth it; knowing they were at home on November 4, watching him compete, gave Mark the extra edge he needed.

"Mainly it’s for my grandkids. Connor, Callum and Ciaran. They all do Judo and love it. They sat up in the middle of the night watching grandad. You buy them Scalextric and fancy footballs – they won’t remember that, but they’ll remember grandad on the telly. I’ll be back on the mat with them this Saturday; they just love having Grandad on the mat.”