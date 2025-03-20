7 Hastings and St Leonards buildings - blots on the landscape or contemporary classics?

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 20th Mar 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 15:26 BST
Hastings has a beautiful coastal setting and wonderful historic architecture.

But some buildings are less pleasing on the eye.

However, bold concrete structures which some view as blots on the landscape are seen as modern classics by others with as much merit as the faded grandeur of the Regency terraces.

Here's a selection of local buildings which divide opinion.

1. Queensbury House in Hastings

2. Ocean House, London Road, St Leonards

3. Cavendsih House, Hastings

4. Priory Meadow

