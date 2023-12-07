7 of the best dog friendly Facebook groups in Sussex
There are lots of Facebook groups across Sussex which are designed to keep dog-owners informed of all they need to know when caring for a pooch.
Here are some for you to join today:
Nearly 4,000 members in this group share recommendations of local walks and dog friendly businesses with each other.
This group was set up to ‘try and help dog lovers know the dog friendly establishments in Eastbourne’.
This is a group for dog owners in the Worthing area to ‘share places where dogs are welcome’.
A group for Horsham dog owners to share walks, pictures, and details of meet-ups.
This is a group for four-legged friends and their owners in Littlehampton to connect for dog walks, chats, advice and more.
‘A local group for fellow dog lovers to post pictures and discuss anything dog related’.
DogLost helps reunite thousands of missing dogs with their owners every year - this group raises awareness of dogs which are missing in Sussex.