7 of the best spas and wellness centres in Horsham
Christmas is over and now it’s time for some serious rest and relaxation.
By Sarah Page
Updated
28th Dec 2022
And what better place to slow down and chillax than at a spa or wellness centre.
There are a number in the Horsham area, but these are seven of the best – according to Tripadvisor.
Beauty Cocktail Spa in Langhurstwood Road, Horsham, scores five out of five from 99 Tripadvisor reviews. Comments include 'A total gem' and 'Best spa experience.' Total Therapy Studios in Denne Parade, Horsham, scores five out of 5 from 14 Tripadvisor reviews. The studios offer physio, sports therapies, pilates, exercise classes - and more. Mi Spa in North Street, near Horsham Station, is rated five out of five from six Tripadvisor reviews. It is a wellness centre offering, among other things, beauty treatments and a medi spa. Pip Yoga at Jubilee Hall, Church Street, Rudgwick, is rated five out of five from six Tripadvisor reviews. Pip Yoga offers yoga and pilates including personal one to ones and private parties. The spa at the five-star South Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding is rated four and a half out of five from four reviews on Tripadvisor. The spa has a vitality pool, outdoor swim pond and gym - among other facilities. Beautylicious in Station Road, Horsham, is a deluxe studio offering beauty and skin treatments and massage. Iriness Yoga and Wellbeing in Victoria Street, Horsham, is a studio offering daily yoga classes, pilates and themed workshops of people of all ages.