70 fantastic Friday photos from Goodwood Revival - Jenson Button, Mark Webber, Derek Bell and more

Goodwood Revival is under way for another year – and the opening day of three did not disappoint.
By Steve Bone
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:54 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 09:41 BST

Famous faces were there to be spotted while thousands of visitors dressed in period costume to enjoy racing and a huge range off off-track entertainmnt and activities.

It’s the only historic motor-racing meeting to be staged entirely in a period theme, and is an immersive celebration of iconic cars and fashion.

See pictures from day one – some by Steve Robards in the slideshow in the video player above, and others by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked. Were you at Revival? Maybe you will see yourself in the gallery. Watch out for more as Revival continues on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday at Goodwood Revival 2023 Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Friday at Goodwood Revival 2023 Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Friday at Goodwood Revival 2023 Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Friday at Goodwood Revival 2023 Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

