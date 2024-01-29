72-year-old June defies age stereotypes with her dedication to wellness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having attended the centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Chichester District Council for many years, local fitness enthusiast June Jones is a shining example of how staying active and socially connected is the cornerstone of a fulfilling life.

“My husband and I had been gym members at The Grange for many years and regularly went to the gym about 2-3 times a week,” says June.

“In January 2021 my whole world was turned upside down when I lost my husband suddenly to Covid 19. As restrictions were still in place at this point, I couldn’t even attend my second home at The Grange, and so instead turned to walking with two local friends. When the gym was able to reopen, I was raring to go!”

June Jones with general manager of The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, Jason Davis

Amidst adjusting to life without her husband, June’s friend Angie stepped up to the mark and became her gym buddy, the pair reorganising their schedules so they could attend together.

“Whilst I was excited to get active again to benefit both my mind and body, having Angie there made returning to the place both my husband and I loved a little easier.”

And, as June got back into her regular gym schedule, she discovered even more benefits of leading an active lifestyle.

“The gym has been a lifeline for me - it’s not only about fitness there’s social interaction and mental wellbeing, all in which you can find at The Grange.

“Social media tells us to focus on “me time” and attending the gym is mine. Entering a friendly, non-judgemental space and chatting with members of the local community between using different pieces of equipment - which Angie and I call jaw exercise! – is the highlight of my week, and has helped me to still live a positive, fulfilling life despite my loss.

“I’m pushing myself more than I ever was and have a personal trainer, Marvin, at the centre who is enabling me to improve my fitness safely whilst I improve my flexibility and strength alongside two programmes which I follow myself.

"I have a one-to-one PT session twice a month where I use equipment which needs good guidance to make sure no injuries can occur, such as weights for dead lifting which I never thought I’d be able to do at this age! Despite approaching 73, I have so much more confidence in myself and feel encouraged to continue improving my health and wellbeing.

“There really is something for everyone at The Grange and they cater for all ages and abilities. From having access to the library and its resources to relaxing beauty treatments at the spa, I feel myself and the local community are so lucky to have this facility in Midhurst.

“I’m so grateful to the Everyone Active team for making the centre such a welcoming place to enjoy yourself – whatever your motivation is for attending.”

Jason Davis, general manager at Everyone Active, said: “June's story is a testament of how staying active, engaged and sociable can help older adults lead fulfilling lives regardless of their age.

“She inspires so many, including myself, and the team and I are thrilled to be able to offer her a supportive, uplifting place where she can feel a sense of belonging whilst benefitting her mental and physical wellbeing.”

Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council said: “Personally I feel really inspired by June’s story and her drive to keep active and social.