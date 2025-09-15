74 more new homes planned on field in South Downs village

Proposals are being outlined to build 74 new homes on a field in a South Downs village where 226 other houses have already been pinpointed for development.

Developers Penn Gardens have lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council for the 74 new homes with access and parking on land east of Mousdell Close, Rectory Lane, in Ashington.

ECE Planning, agents for Penn Gardens, say that the site – currently an empty field – has been earmarked for residential development in the draft Horsham Local Plan.

They point out that there are two surrounding applications to the east and south of the site which are both allocated housing sites within Ashington Neighbourhood Plan.

The site where 74 new homes are planned off Mousdell Close in Ashington, West Sussex

They are at Chanctonbury Nursery and land west of Ashington School. Planning permission for the demolition of existing buildings at Chanctonbury Nursery and the building of 74 dwellings was granted planning approval in 2023.

Meanwhile a planning decision is still awaited on plans for 152 new homes west of Ashington School with an all-weather sport pitch, sports pavilion and allotments; with associated access and landscaping.

ECE Planning says the new proposals for the 74 houses and flats off Mousdell Close would include 35.1 per cent ‘affordable housing,’ if planning permission is granted.

In a statement to the council, ECE Planning says: “A green infrastructure-led approach shapes the layout, reinforcing site character, improving biodiversity, and delivering a high-quality public realm.”

It says mature trees and hedgerows along the site boundaries would be retained to enhance privacy, support biodiversity and provide natural buffers to neighbouring properties.

And, it concludes: “This proposal offers an opportunity to provide an appropriately designed housing scheme, contributing towards the local housing need. The design has evolved to address key constraints on site and making full potential of the opportunities.”

No decisions have yet been made.