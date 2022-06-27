74-year-old from Felpham to row 122 miles around Isle of Wight

A year after his 20 mile row from Chichester to Felpham, you’d think 74-year-old Ross Fisher would be ready to hang up his oars and settle into the sofa with a packet of shortbread biscuits.

Not so. This year, the president of the Felpham Sailing Club is challenging himself to go bigger, better and bolder, with a 122 mile trip round the circumference of the Isle of Wight.

Starting out at Felpham Harbour, Mr Fisher expects the task to take three days of hard rowing and, rather than settle up in a B and B, he’ll spend his nights bivouacking on the shore in a bid to catch the gentle waves of the early morning.

Ross Fisher on last year's trip. Photo: Tony Lord

It’s a challenging prospect but, though he has a healthy respect for the sea, Mr Fisher isn’t too worried about creature comforts.

“I’m a bit apprehensive, but excited. It’s a real challenge.” he said. “I’m not going to take anything unnecessary. If you’re not apprehensive about the sea, you’re a fool. It’s very wild, and you have to give it the ultimate respect – I always do.”

That means Mr Fisher will be fuelled largely by sultanas, trail mix and, most importantly, tea.

“That will be the real disaster, when the flask of tea runs out,” he said.

The lifelong sailor went on to explain that he has a special connection to The Isle of Wight. His fisherman grandfather, a native, once set himself the same challenge and succeeded. So the row is about than raising money for a good cause, it’s about connecting to his heritage.

Ultimately, though, it’s about having fun. Asked why he sets himself these trials, Mr Fisher said “I secretly enjoy it. I enjoy a challenge and (rowing) is something I can still do because you’re sitting down. I can just about jog, but it’s painful. Rowing is something I’m reasonably good at.”

Since the challenge is so reliant on weather, Mr Fisher said he can’t say exactly when he’ll set off on his odyssey, but he hopes to do it this Summer.