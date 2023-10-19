79-year-old from Selsey to swim 132 lengths of pool to raise money for Ukrainian families

A 79-year-old man from Selsey is taking part in a swim-a-thon next month to raise money for portable gas cookers for Ukrainian families displaced by the conflict.

Julian Lindsey Clark, alongside a team of other swimmers, will swim 132 lengths of Oasis swimming pool in Selsey’s Seal Bay Resort to raise money for the stoves which, he said, could mean the difference between life and death.

A keen swimmer, and an equally keen fundraiser, Julian has taken part in eight swim-a-thons over as many years and, this year, hopes to raise £2,500 with his efforts; enough to buy 100 cookers, with gas, for families effected by the fighting.

The money will go to New Forest for Ukraine, a Community Interest Group which has been sending gas stoves to Ukraine as part of a wider support package thus far valued at about £2.3 million worth of aid.

The Oasis swimming pool in Selsey.

"Ever since the war started, I have felt pretty passionately about the whole thing,” says Julian. “It’s not even a political thing for me. I just want to help people who are innocently caught up in the conflict.”

A swim-a-thon is a lot to ask of anyone at any age, but Julian, at 79, says swimming keeps him feeling young. “As i have got into retirement, I have found that swimming is a healing thing to do. I have a bit of a dodgy knee, and it really helps with that. You get in the water and swim and all those pains just seem to go away."