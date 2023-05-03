Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
1 hour ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
4 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
6 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
11 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
11 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
As ever, the team at Buzby and Blue went above and beyond for their creative window displayAs ever, the team at Buzby and Blue went above and beyond for their creative window display
As ever, the team at Buzby and Blue went above and beyond for their creative window display

8 fantastic Chichester window displays celebrating King Charles III's Coronation

Here are eight of the many fantastic window displays in Chichester shops as they prepare to celebrate the coronation this weekend.

By Joe Stack
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:31 BST

His Majesty’s coronation is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6, and local celebrations are being held with street party’s planned for across the weekend.

Chichester’s businesses have been setting up window displays to mark the occasion.

Here are eight we spotted:

The Sty in Chi in North Street got creative with some paints on their frontage

1. IMG-9131.jpg

The Sty in Chi in North Street got creative with some paints on their frontage Photo: JOe Stack

Haberdashers and Fabric in North Street showed off a pair of shining golden crowns

2. IMG-9130.jpg

Haberdashers and Fabric in North Street showed off a pair of shining golden crowns Photo: joe stack

The Old Cross in North Street unravelled immense lengths of bunting and unfurled giant flags ahead of the coronation weekend

3. IMG-9129.jpg

The Old Cross in North Street unravelled immense lengths of bunting and unfurled giant flags ahead of the coronation weekend Photo: joe stack

Cushions fit for a King decorated the window display at Rosie Rose in East Street

4. IMG-9127.jpg

Cushions fit for a King decorated the window display at Rosie Rose in East Street Photo: joe stack

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Charles IIICoronationWestminster Abbey