80-year-old woman waterskis at Chichester club to celebrate birthday

Celebrating her birthday in style.

Celia Kent took on the Slalom course at Chichester Waterski Club to mark her birthday celebrations on Saturday, June 15.

She said: “It was a lovely day and there were around 25 people with me. I was helped by the guys running it and The atmosphere is friendly. I feel so welcome and they have been nice to me, that’s why I keep going.

“On the Saturday, it was blowing a gale on the South coast. It was too rough on the slalom course for anybody to try it. We skied at one end of the lake which was more protected by the trees and bushes. On Sunday, it was a little bit calmer. And I did end up running the course after all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the coaches who helped Celia prepare for the challenge is Brett Hodgkins who has several World, European and British titles in waterskiing and wakeboarding. He’s now an international waterski and wakeboard coach, running coaching clinics in the UK during the summer.

Celia taking to the water at the ripe age of 80 years old.

He said: “Celia is as fit as a fiddle. Realistically, you would expect someone skiing at her level to be in her sixties. She’s a credit to us all.”

Celia also encouraged people her age to get into the sport, saying ‘it’s great to try something new’ and ‘there’s no reason as to why someone should have a go if they are in good health and fit enough to do it.’