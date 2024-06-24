80-year-old woman waterskis at Chichester club to celebrate birthday
She said: “It was a lovely day and there were around 25 people with me. I was helped by the guys running it and The atmosphere is friendly. I feel so welcome and they have been nice to me, that’s why I keep going.
“On the Saturday, it was blowing a gale on the South coast. It was too rough on the slalom course for anybody to try it. We skied at one end of the lake which was more protected by the trees and bushes. On Sunday, it was a little bit calmer. And I did end up running the course after all.”
One of the coaches who helped Celia prepare for the challenge is Brett Hodgkins who has several World, European and British titles in waterskiing and wakeboarding. He’s now an international waterski and wakeboard coach, running coaching clinics in the UK during the summer.
He said: “Celia is as fit as a fiddle. Realistically, you would expect someone skiing at her level to be in her sixties. She’s a credit to us all.”
Celia also encouraged people her age to get into the sport, saying ‘it’s great to try something new’ and ‘there’s no reason as to why someone should have a go if they are in good health and fit enough to do it.’
She added: “While I’m doing okay at the skiing, I’ll stick with it. I’m still confident doing it and I enjoy getting involved.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.