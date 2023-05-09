800-year-old West Sussex church in 'serious danger' of roof collapse - here's how you can help

One of the smallest churches in West Sussex is in ‘severe danger’ of its roof collapsing.

The chancel roof of Earnley Church, near Selsey, which dates back to the 13th century, is in severe danger of collapse, the church warden has said.

Chris Knight said: “The inhabitants of the tiny village of Earnley are determined to Raise the Roof by raising the £70,000 for repairs.

"We need to ensure we are safe and sound for the winter.”

Earnley Parish Council

A coordinated campaign includes posters, car stickers, letters has been delivered to every resident as well as one targeted at families who have held marriages, baptisms and funerals in historic building. A calendar will also be on sale this summer.

“Our little church is at the heart of the village,” Chris added, “Countless generations have been married there, baptisms given untold joy to families, and the lives of those who have passed on celebrated. It is a haven. Open 24/7 it is a place for reflection, a place to take refuge from the heat, the cold and rain and a place for prayer.

“Naturally we are turning to grant providers such as English Heritage, but to ensure Earnley Church is here for future generations we aim to do this work as soon as possible. We recognise this last year has not been easy for many, so a donation of any amount, however large or small, will be special. We also receive an extra 25 per cent on Gift Aid donations.”

Here’s how you can donate: Cash or cheque to Earnley PCC in an envelope and placed in the church wall box

Bank transfer to Earnley Parochial Church Council Sort Code 30-99-50 Account 48647460. If you wish to gift aid a donation please email [email protected] after you have made the transfer to confirm you are a UK taxpayer, your title, name, first line of your address and postcode