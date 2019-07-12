84-year-old Newhaven man missing after leaving Dover on yacht

Police are searching for an 84-year-old Newhaven man who has not been seen since leaving Dover on his yacht.

Trevor Franklin left Newhaven on his 30-foot ketch, Stardog (below), on Monday, July 1, police said.

Mr Franklin's Stardog yacht. Picture: Sussex Police

He was last seen in Dover on Thursday, July 4, said police, but has not been seen or in contact since.

He has not sailed a yacht for some years, said a police spokesman.

They added: "There is a possibility that he has safely crossed the Channel, but equally, he may still be somewhere along the English coast.

"There is nothing to suggest that he got into difficulty and there have been no reports of vessels in distress."

Mr Franklin is white, 5ft 8in, of medium build, with shoulder-length grey hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1594 of 10/07.