85-year-old Chichester local believes city could lose its 'soul'

A Chichester resident has voiced concern that the loss of greenery in the city centre is eroding the city’s identity and spirit.

85-year-old Jo Simler, who has lived in Chichester for 25 years, says the recent treatment of two false acacia trees in East Street — one on the corner with St Martins — has prompted her to speak out.

In a letter to Sussex World, the concerned resident wrote: “What gives a city centre its heart and soul?”

“Without the green of trees it is easy to see just a barren motley collection of bricks, albeit with some redeeming inherent features. Something is missing and less relaxing without them."

The trees in question, she says, were the only real greenery left in the immediate area — and vital to the character of East Street.

Jo Simler added: “It was my concern for the two false acacias… the only bit of green around, that prompted me to think they needed some TLC,” she said. “In winter large twigs were falling in high winds.

"The answer was what I saw as the unnecessary slaughter of the smaller tree by truncating it to 10ft ‘to prevent it falling’ – and also removing the seating beneath. This seemed a step too far.”

Jo applied for a Tree Preservation Order on the larger tree — still standing outside Marks & Spencer — but she says this was ‘instantly rejected’ by a Tree Officer from West Sussex District Council.

Following the heavy cutting back of the smaller tree, Jo watched as workmen attempted to remove its stump. “They struggled and struggled and failed. Not easily uprooted then, as feared.”

Since then, temporary plastic barriers have been left surrounding the base of the tree, frequently blowing over. Jo says she has twice reassembled them herself ‘out of hours’ to prevent accidents. “I’m 85,” she said. “And I’ve done it to stop others like me, or those blind or disabled, from tripping.”

Despite the work, the tree has begun to regrow — “an explosion of new green shoots,” she says. “Can it not stay? All it needs are the benches back to cover the roots and we will again be able to enjoy this shady spot and sit under its sister’s beauty.”

“It is a focal point in East Street. If the remaining pseudo-acacia needs attention, can it not be pollarded, not destroyed? It is clear they cannot be uprooted easily. Less costly in the end perhaps.”

Jo believes losing the trees would mean losing something far greater than just foliage. “Without our venerable trees in East Street, there will be no greenery at all in the city centre. For me, it will be devastation, not TLC.”

“Many don’t realise how the trees affect their love of Chichester, by providing gentle ambiance, silently enhancing the vista from distant North, South, East and West.”

“These two trees prove they are desperate to stay. I may be their only supporter. But blink and they will be gone. And they will be missed.”

“I understand the need for practicality. But if there is no heart or soul in decision-making, then there is no heart or soul in the community – whatever you perceive that to be.”

Sussex World is approaching the council for a statement on the matter.