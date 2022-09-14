88-year-old Horsham resident learns how to drive for the first time

Anne Fuller, a resident at Care UK’s Skylark House, on St Marks Lane, has satisfied a long-held desire to get behind the wheel and have her very first ‘driving lesson’ at 88 years old – with a mobility scooter.

Being unable to drive her whole life, unlike the rest of her family, Anne says she always felt left out. After moving to Horsham, she made a wish through the home’s wishing tree scheme, which allows residents to submit their dreams with the hope that residents and team members might be able to help fulfill them.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Skylark House set to work to make her dream come true and helped Anne with driving lessons after purchasing a motorised mobility scooter.

The home helped Anne with driving lessons after purchasing a motorised mobility scooter

With the help of Lifestyle Lead, Becky Vincent, Anne has been practicing her steering in-between cones in the home’s outdoor space.

Anne said: “I’m delighted to have started driving at 88. My next wish is to meet James Martin – maybe I can take him for a spin if he’s ever in Horsham!”

Dorota Woloszyn, home manager at Skylark House said: “What a day for Anne! Every resident is different, and we like to make sure they all feel at home here at Skylark House. Our wishing tree is a wonderful way to understand our residents better and see what is really meaningful to them. It is especially fantastic to be able to make their wishes come true.

“Driving has always been one of Anne’s unfulfilled life aspirations, and at the age of 88 it was fantastic to make this a reality. She was thrilled when she came back from her first lesson, as it was something she thought she’d never get the chance to do. At Skylark House you are never too old to learn new skills!”

Skylark House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short term respite and palliative care.