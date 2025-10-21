9 Fun-filled things to keep your children half-term happy in Horsham

A range of fun-filled activities are on offer to children in Horsham for the half term holiday next week – and most are free or low-cost.

A free children’s trail – The Witch’s Potion – is being held at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery where youngsters can help a friendly witch by searching the museum for potion ingredients.

The trail runs until November 8 and Halloween family craft activities are also available from Tuesday October 28 to Friday October 31 from 10.30am to 3pm.

The Capitol Theatre is calling all budding artists aged 8 to 14 years to go along and join Artworks to enjoy some Halloween-themed crafts with different themes every day from cartoons to collage, hand puppets to painting.

Den-building at Leechpool Woods in Horsham is one of the half-term activities on offer to children in Horsham

The sessions run from Monday October 27 to Friday October 31. Each five-hour session is £45 and if you book all five sessions there is a price reduction to £40 per session. Booking is essential.

And for young cinema go-ers The Capitol has Disney Junior Cinema Club (U) - an unmissable big-screen adventure for little ones with an hour-long cinema experience, featuring Disney’s Mickey Mouse and friends, Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man, plus SuperKitties, Bluey and more! Also on screen is Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (U) – a DisneyWorks animation.

Meanwhile a Lost Dinosaur Trail is being held at Southwater Country Park where six dinosaurs have gone missing and are running loose around the park – can you find them? Pick up a trail card from the café and when you have found them all return to the café to receive your prize. Available all day throughout half term.

Den building at Leechpool Woods is on offer on Monday October 27 from 10am to 12noon for children aged 8 years and above. Booking advised.

Pop Up in the Park Sports Edition at The Needles Recreation Ground is running on Tuesday October 28 where children can take part in a range of sports and garden games and enjoy a nature hunt around the park. No need to book.

A Halloween Trail at Warnham Local Nature Reserve is available on Friday October 31 where youngsters can make their way around the reserve solving clues while discovering some gruesome facts about plants and wildlife. Booking advised.

A variety of Halloween-inspired arts and crafts sessions suitable for primary school children are also on offer on Wednesday October 29. Booking essential.

Horsham Park Barn is the venue for a Junior Nature Craft Workshop on Thursday October 30 when youngsters can spend an hour creating nature crafts then head into the park for an autumn nature hunt. Suitable for ages 5 to 11 years. Booking advised. For older children aged over 11 there is a Nature Art session for 90 minutes. Booking essential.

To round off the week on Friday October 31, there is a Friday Late Hocus Pocus Halloween Special in the Carfax featuring the mystical world of Sanderson sisters and their mischievous antics, along with other thrilling Halloween-themed songs. Live entertainment from 6pm to 8pm.

All the activities are organised by Horsham District Council. For more information and to book, go to: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/community/events-in-horsham-district/halloween-horsham