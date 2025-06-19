9 Great ways to enjoy sizzling sunshine in Horsham this weekend

And that’s just a tad too hot for some. But if you’re looking for fun ways you can still enjoy the summer sunshine while managing to stay cool, here are nine great ideas.

Book a session at the outdoor swimming pool at The Pavilions in Horsham Park. Or, take a picnic to the park and enjoy it in the shade of a tree.

Or why not visit Southwater Country Park where you can enjoy the paddling beach?

If you’re out shopping in the town centre, make time for an ice cream. Why not visit Valsa Gelato in Horsham’s Bishopric and sit outside in the shade by the water stream to enjoy it.

Many town centre pubs have lovely gardens where you can enjoy a cooling drink such as The King’s Arms, in the Bishopric or The Red Deer in Piries Place. Or, have you tried the rooftop terrace at The Everyman cinema in Piries Place?

Restaurants in East Street are particularly appealing in the sunshine with most having outdoor seating areas. How about trying Cote Brasserie where you can dine al fresco and imagine you are in the south of France?

If you fancy taking the plunge and going for a swim, why not try cold water lake swimming at South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding? It’s as refreshing as it gets but you need to book ahead.

And, if you fancy a trip to the seaside, Southern provide a direct train link from Horsham to Bognor Regis. The journey takes just over half an hour and the beach is just a short walk from Bognor Station.

Or, if you prefer, how about a trip to Arundel … The Black Rabbit pub is in a stunning location there with views across the River Arun, as well as Arundel Castle.

Whatever you do, keep cool.

