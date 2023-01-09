9,000 tonnes of shingles to be placed during beach management works in Selsey

Work to replenish the shingle at Selsey is set to start on Tuesday, January 10 for up to four weeks. The shingle beach at Selsey is the main defence against coastal flooding and erosion and each year shingle replacement work helps to bolster the defences in the event of potential storms.
The work will take place between four sets of timber groyne bays. 9,000 tons of shingle will be delivered and placed on the upper beach at the end of Danefield Road. Access to residential property will be maintained throughout the works and the working hours are between 7am and 7pm, Monday to Saturday.
Public access and the majority of the beach will remain open for the duration of the work. For health and safety reasons, the areas where work is being undertaken may be closed to the public.