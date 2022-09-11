Maud Cecilia Prichard, who lives in Langdale Avenue, described her excitement at being one of the first people in Britain to receive a letter from King Charles III when she turns 100 in November.

Maud will become a centenarian on November 10 and will be having a ‘big party’, she said.

She enjoyed a front-row views amongst crows of hundreds at the Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III at County Hall in Chichester today (Sunday, September 11).

Dignitaries on the steps of County Hall this afternoon

"I’ve met some of the royals,” she told this newspaper, “and I’ve always been a great royalist."

Following the Proclamation, Maud added: “It was wonderful! What a wonderful, happy gathering we are all here for.”

She said she was 'very sad indeed’ when she heard about the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral on Thursday.