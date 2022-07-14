99-year-old war veteran from Pulborough shares poignant RAF memories

The Bomber Command Memorial service is held annually by the Memorial’s custodian, the RAF Benevolent Fund, The RAF’s leading welfare charity, to mark the unveiling of the Memorial, which was first revealed by Her Majesty The Queen, in 2012.

John Bell MBE D.F.C, L’dH, who turned 99 in March and lives in Pulborough spoke movingly about his experiences, the after-effects of his service and his reflections on the importance of remembrance – as well as his support for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

The veteran, who was a Bomb Aimer in Bomber Command, said: “I joined the RAF as soon as I was legitimately able to, in 1940/41, to fly.“The Bomber Command Memorial brings back many thoughts of the people I served with and the crews and people on the Squadron. I think Bomber Command has a great legacy and [because of the memorial] we are able to tell the public about what their families did.“The RAF Benevolent Fund does a great deal of work, I have never had to call upon it so far for assistance, but I do contribute to content and I have seen the things that the Fund does to help people.”

War veteran John Bell at the Bomber Command Memorial. Photo by Ollie Dixon

John took part in several missions during the Second World War, including the D-Day landings.

On June 26, the RAF Benevolent Fund held a tribute to all the veterans who courageously served in Bomber Command through a special, virtual and in-person Bomber Command Memorial service.

The service included prayers, readings and a minute’s silence.

The event was attended by representatives from the Commonwealth and allied countries, the University of London Air Squadron, 282 (East Ham) Squadron, the Bomber Command Association and The Queen’s Colour Squadron among many others.