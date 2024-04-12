A 94-year-old woman from Uckfield has been looking after a community garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The garden has previously won the title of Best Communal Flower Garden at Wealden’s annual Garden Competition.

Parker buildings supplies have donated materials including gravel and some edging stones for the garden.

Kevin Kingston, who has been helping Betty with the garden, will be helping her install the new materials. He says the garden should be ready by the end of this week.

Betty Fairbrass, 94, from Uckfield, who has been looking after the Keld Close community garden. Image: Kevin Kingston

Kevin said: “She’s a lovely lady and at 94-years-old she’s quite amazing, she’s always out there doing something.”

A spokesperson for Parker Building Supplies in Uckfield said: “Parker Building Supplies has been based in Uckfield since 1984 and as part of the community we endeavour to help out with various local projects and charities in the area.

"Kevin contacted me regarding the communal area in Keld Close and explained that Betty had done a lot of work on the communal area but it needed a bit of updating with some shingle and path edgings.

“We were more than happy to donate the materials required and deliver them so that the local community can benefit from Bettys dedication to her local community, we are privileged to have been able to assist.”