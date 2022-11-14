The Hatter’s Inn in Queensway has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

The Hatters Inn in Bognor Regis. Photo: Google streetview

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Hatter’s Inn, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Rae Morris.

Rae said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Hatter’s Inn have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pub deserves its platinum award.”