A Chichester designer and maker creating 'mini works or art' | Vicky Meets

Designer and maker Marie Monro, of Parlour Made

How did you become a lampshade maker? I have a retail background, but later I did a fine art degree, then a ceramic conservation degree. I worked in a lovely interior design shop in Emsworth. When they lost their lampshade maker to retirement I decided that I would like to learn the skill.

I worked part time on the business for seven years until I opened the studio at Draper’s Yard in Chichester this year. I also have a retail unit in Bosham Walk.

You have some incredible fabrics. Is sourcing and choosing fabric something you enjoy? It’s definitely one of the most fun bits. I also work with artists so that I can create bespoke pieces, which is really interesting for me. I designed a mood board for my first collection, called Fuyu, which is Japanese for winter. It is full of beautiful nature-inspired fabrics in golds, charcoals and greys. I also have some wonderful fabric called Metamorphosis. It was expensive and I haven’t had the courage to cut it up, so I am going to use it all to make a huge standing floor lamp from it.

What other materials do you use? I also make shades from Ordnance Survey maps. You have to have a fire retardant lining, but they look great. Sometimes these get commissioned for things like wedding presents, using a map of where a couple met. I’m also working on an eco-range using recycled lampshades and fabric.

Do you restore lampshades too? Sometimes people bring in family heirlooms. One man brought a lamp base that his dad had made. He had it rewired and commissioned me to make a shade. When he came to pick it up he said that itreminded him of being on The Repair Shop and got quite teary.

Are lampshades an important part of interior design? Lampshades can change the ambience of the room. I use different colour linings and they can really change the mood. Lampshades can be mini works of art in themselves. I have met people who have designed their whole room around a lampshade!

What is next for Parlour Made? I will be part of an artists and makers pop-up shop that is opening in North Street, Chichester, between August and December. There will be lots of beautiful handmade pieces on sale, including ceramics, jewellery, paintings, glasswork and textiles.

I am also running workshops, with the next taking place on November 4 at Eames Farm Hall in Emsworth. I’ll be joined by woodblock printmaker Maud Boothby from Fungus & Mold and we’ll be teaching people to create geometric hand printed conical lampshades.

How are you enjoying being at Draper’s Yard? Draper’s Yard in The Hornet is a great place. There’s a changing scene of units here, so it’s always worth popping in to see what is new. It’s a really lovely little oasis.