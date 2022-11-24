Vicky Meets... Charity fundraiser and pub landlady Michelle Clatworthy

•You are doing something extraordinary. Will you tell me what it is you are doing – and where? I am trekking 100km over five days in the Sahara Desert led by Giovanna Fletcher, all in the name of BooB awareness.

•Why are you doing this? I’m raising funds and awareness for CoppaFeel! which is the only UK breast cancer charity that encourages young people under 45 to check their chests. I was diagnosed in 2021 and underwent a mastectomy, chemo and radiotherapy, finishing treatment in March 2022.

I was 41 years old. I was still told I was too young to get breast cancer.

Charity fundraiser and pub landlady Michelle Clatworthy

•How did you train for the trek? I’ve been hiking up and down the Trundle and along Centurion Way, out to the Wittering’s getting sand everywhere.

I’ve met some other CoppaTrekkers from Sussex and we’ve been utilising the beautiful South Downs. I’ve also been doing lots of squats while brushing my teeth every day! It’s been a slow process trying to regain my fitness post-treatment but I’m feeling good.

•How much have you raised (or hope to raise)? Thanks to everyone’s generosity so far I’ve raised £8,300. I would love to smash the £12k mark.

•But it is about raising awareness as much as anything, isn't it? I talk BooBs a lot now. Having these conversations help break down the taboos around breast cancer. If my BooB talk reminds one person to check their chests, I’ll be happy. We all have breast tissue and breast cancer can affect anybody.

One in seven women and one in 100 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. If it is diagnosed early, it is curable. I’m living proof of that.

•Will you continue to campaign/ fundraise? If yes, what's next? I already have a team taking on a 15km Tough Mudder and we held our inaugural CoppaHoot! Hootenany with the CFT musical company this summer. We’ve got a big raffle on November 26 hosted by Cilly Black with local businesses showing their generosity and support with prizes.

•You are landlady of The Bell Inn. Who is pulling the pints in your absence? My amazing husband and team will be pulling the pints while I’m away. We also have a map of my trek on the wall and they’ll be moving a ‘mini-me’ around each day.

•Where can we find more details? You can follow my trek training on my JustGiving page or via the pub social media pages. I will be completely incommunicado while trekking so there will be lots of updates once I’m back.

•How can we sponsor you? You can sponsor me at justgiving.com/fundraising/mishmashc or pop in and buy a raffle ticket at the pub or pop some dosh in the collecting pot. The Bell Inn is on Broyle Road, just opposite the Festival Theatre – thebellinnchichester.com, 01243 783388. Find out more about Coppafeel’s work at coppafeel.org