When we first met you told me how you got into water-skiing just last year through an after school club. What has happened since then? When Chichester Free School introduced the after school club for water-skiing and wakeboarding at Chichester Water Ski I tried it and absolutely loved it.
I started doing trick skiing, learning how to do things like doing turns and spins on one ski. Then as Chichester Waterski closed for the winter, I started training at The Waterski Academy in Lancashire and JB Waterski in Surrey. It was very cold in the water at times – there was even ice and snow in the lake! But I met loads of new friends who share my passion and goals for water-skiing.
Will you tell me about the forthcoming National Championships? You have to qualify, which I have just done. I got double the amount of points I needed to qualify, so I was really pleased. Most of the junior competitors have been skiing a lot longer than I have.
As I have only been trick skiing since August 2022 I’m very happy I have got to this point as quickly as I have. The National Championships mean a three-event competition: jump, slalom and trick.
When I started jump training it was pretty scary the first time, but after that I loved it. I can’t wait to do more!
What’s next for you? My aim in the future is to get on The British Team. I will continue to train hard and to compete this year all over the UK.
Are you being well supported in your water-skiing journey? I am really grateful to be supported by Universa Law through sponsorship.
I was also given a grant by the Children’s Naval Charity for equipment. But it can be an expensive sport once you start competing, so my parents have to make a lot of sacrifices, as well as taking me to different places in the UK for training and competitions.
My coaches are really great, too. I am really grateful to Duke Hazzard, Nick Mcgarry and John Battleday for helping and encouraging me.
Had you done much sport previously? I have tried loads of sports in the past, but water-skiing is the only thing I have stuck at. I just clicked with it. I think I’ll always water-ski.
Where can anyone interested in water-skiing locally start? If you live in or around Chichester then Chichester Water Ski will get you going. You can find out more on their website: www.chichesterwaterski.co.uk
