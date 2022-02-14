Runners at the starter mark.

Crawley Run Crew take part in their first West Sussex Fun Run - picture special

A Crawley running club participated in their first West Sussex Fun Run which took place over the weekend.

By Ellis Peters
Monday, 14th February 2022, 5:35 pm

The event took place on Sunday (February 13) and had just over 400 runners from across the county attending the five mile race at Tilgate Park.

Crawley Run Crew provided a team of volunteers for the event.

Here are some of the pictures from the event:

Crawley Run Crew take part in their first West Sussex Fun Run - picture special

The event started at K2 running track

Crawley Run Crew take part in their first West Sussex Fun Run - picture special

A lot of people attended the inaugural event

Crawley Run Crew take part in their first West Sussex Fun Run - picture special

Children got involved too

Crawley Run Crew take part in their first West Sussex Fun Run - picture special

Photo from the event

Tilgate Park
