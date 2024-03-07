A day at the museum for Horsham students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sharon Porter, Head of BTEC Extended Diploma in Art and Design, explained: “Our students are producing a number of pieces of original artwork which will be available for sale in the museum’s pop-up shop. The shop will be opening for a month from Saturday 4th May and will give the public the chance to buy graphical prints, cards, tote bags and further unique limited-edition designs depicting original artistic representations of Horsham.”

During the visit, students were introduced to several different parts of Horsham’s history, as well as being given the opportunity to explore the museum itself, allowing them to collect sketches and photographic inspiration for the brief.

BTEC Extended Diploma in Art and Design student Daisy Brown said, “I never realised there was so much to the history of Horsham, it was a real eye opener. I loved the experience!”

Collyer's students explore the history of Horsham

Sharon Porter added: “The students thoroughly enjoyed meeting Nikki Caxton and Helen Leary. They were hugely inspiring and made the history of Horsham come alive. To be able to have work on display in a public venue and on sale is a very exciting opportunity. Ideas are flowing for a very real deadline. We are so excited by the possibilities of what our student artists might produce”.