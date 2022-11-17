It’s time for an adventure as a Robin Robin themed adventure trail heads to RSPB Pagham Harbour.

The RSPB is inviting families to go on their own sneak adventure at Pagham Harbour this winter with a Robin Robin themed adventure trail and exclusive activity pack to enjoy.

Robin is the star of the Aardman film, Robin Robin, available to watch on Netflix now. Robin grows up with a family of mice who go on Sneaks to find food. Now you can join Robin on the Great RSPB Sneak.

The RSPB has partnered with Aardman and Netflix again to host this fun-filled trail that will allow the whole family to experience the festive joy of Robin Robin, all while spending time in the great outdoors.

Running from November 26 to January 8, young adventurers will be able to pick up their own special activity pack filled with fun things to help families make the most of their Sneak around and discover more about the nature that lives at the harbour.

Audio trails will also be available, voiced by Bronte Carmichael, the voice actor for Robin Robin. Other activities on offer will include storytelling events and robin themed crafts.

Anna Allum, RSPB visitor experience manager, said: “We are so excited to be working with Aardman and Netflix again to celebrate the festive magic of Robin Robin. Our exciting trail will allow families to go on their own sneak adventure and immerse young adventurers in the Robin Robin story and bring it to life amongst nature. We hope the film and our trail can inspire everyone to discover robins and other wildlife near them and get outside in nature.”

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, co-creators and directors of Robin Robin, say: “We’re thrilled that Robin has been invited back for more adventures. That Robin might help our younger audience engage with wildlife, getting them away from screens and out into the wonderful world of actual nature, is a fabulous result to come from years of moving tiny puppets bit by bit by bit! In this critical time, when the irreplaceable value of nature is evermore under threat, it is our continued honour to stand by and support the RSPB.”

