A former Bognor Regis hotel can continue to be used as a house of multiple occupation

The Gables Hotel, 28 Crescent Road, met policy requirements for the change of use, said Arun District Council officers.

“The continued use of this property as an HMO for nine persons represents an efficient use of urban land without compromising the visual amenities or character of the area, highway safety or the amenities of nearby residential occupiers,” they said.

Retrospectiive plans have been approved to turn the former Gables Hotel in Bognor Regis into a large house of multiple occupation. Photo: Google Streetview

Bognor Regis Town Council regretted the loss of the hotel but had no valid planning reason to object.

The hotel has been vacant since 2016, a statement with the application said.

It already has a HMO licence which was approved in November 2019.

It said the change of use to a nine-bed HMO would retain a ‘mixed and balanced neighbourhood in line with local planning policy’.

The former hotel has no off street parking but the statement said it is within a few minutes’ walk of the railway station, bus stops and shops and was not ‘considered to result in excessive parking demands’.