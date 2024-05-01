A fundraising evening Ceilidh for Ukraine in Adur

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This event brought together English and Ukrainian culture, combining traditional Ceilidh dancing with Ukrainian Folk dancing, music and a Ukrainian Choir and a demonstration of creating hand-painted Ukrainian Pysanky Easter Eggs.

The Chair of Adur Ukraine Support and the Leader of the Ukrainian dancing group "Yi" Robin Sadler said that it was incredible to get together British and Ukrainians to dance and sing for heartbreaking purpose.

The unique volunteer organisation Volunteer Hundreds we help where people work according to their heart's calling.

the choir Ukrainian voices

And also this is the first organisation that has been officially located on the territory of the Central Military Hospital of Kyiv since 2014 and has a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

They specialize in helping military medics and mobile hospitals of Ukraine, and wounded soldiers and soldiers in need of rehabilitation.

According to prosthetics experts, the number of amputees in Ukraine is about 50,000 since the invasion started. What`s why we do this fundraising.

The fact is that we are raising funds for people who, after staying in the hospital, will have limited mobility and we would like to announce the collection of folding wheelchairs, walkers, and walking sticks among the residents of Adur.

Perhaps some people would like to donate this to our organisation, and we will forward it to the central hospital in Kyiv.