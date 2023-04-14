The National Highways depot at Ford could be on the move to make way for housing.

Plans have been submitted for the change of use of land west of Wicks Farm, Ford Lane, to a highway depot, including parking and turning areas, an office building and a salt storage building.

A design and access statement by Henry Adams, on behalf of Keith Langmead Ltd, said: "This application proposes the relocation of an existing National Highways depot from a site to the south. The relocation is necessary to facilitate the future implementation of the strategic housing development on land at Ford Airfield.

"The proposal does not therefore represent new development in the locality but secures the depot, which is essential for the operation and management of the A27 and provides local employment.

How the new highways depot at Ford could look

"The proposal site is well related to existing and proposed development at Wicks Farm. It will be screened from the road by the existing bund and proposed planting associated with an implemented planning permission.”

The statement continued: "There is no impact on the amenities of residents in the locality as it is a replacement of an existing use which joins the highway at the same location as present.

"Overall it is considered the application site represents a suitable site on which to relocate an existing use to facilitate the provision of much needed housing.

"By maintaining the site in close proximity to the existing it maintains the functional and locational requirements of National Highways as well as for existing employees."

