'A huge success' - Crawley Pride 2023 organisers delighted with this year's event

Crowds flocked to Goffs Park last Saturday to celebrate Crawley Pride 2023.

Vincent Wootton, event manager for Crawley LGBT CIC, said: “​​Crawley Pride 2023 was a huge success, with high attendance numbers and a buzzing atmosphere, you could really feel the love within the park.

“It’s an absolutely honour to be able to provide this event in our town. Crawley Pride is a voice and identity to many, which allows the community to come together in a safe and non judgemental environment.

“We would like to thank London Gatwick for being our headline sponsor and all our wonderful volunteers who gave their time.”

Councillor Sue Mullins, cabinet member for community engagement and culture, said: “Fabulous event, absolutely loved it. Great party atmosphere, excellent music and entertainment, lots of stalls, even the sun shone! We stayed till 4pm, more people coming in then. Well done to everyone who made it possible, here's to next year.”

Diane Primmer, co-chairman of Gatwick Pride, said: “As headline sponsor for Crawley Pride, everyone at London Gatwick was thrilled to lead the parade and show our support for this fantastic event.

"It was amazing to see so many people from local communities come together to celebrate all things LGBTQ+, the event was a friendly, safe space for all and full of positivity.

"Gatwick’s employee network, Gatwick Pride, is dedicated to representing and advocating for LBGTQ+ colleagues and supporting the business’ Diversity, Equality and Inclusion aims. Gatwick and Crawley celebrate and value the LGBTQ+ community.”

