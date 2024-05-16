A jolly good time were had at The Queensmead for VE Day celebrations

A Jolly Good Knees Up At The Queensmead Care Home

We had a jolly good time at our VE day party at The Queensmead Care Home! Our favourite pianist Tom Carradine visited and we sang all our favourite war time, cockney and music hall favourites to the Ol Joanna!

The residents loved the nostalgia of the old songs and reminiscent of when they would sing these songs on evenings in the pub or with family at home! Lots of lovely memories were shared.

To finish we had a lovely buffet with Spam sandwiches, sausage rolls, crumpets and Victoria Sponge!

