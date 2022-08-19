A Level results: The Regis School students celebrate stellar grades - photos

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students defied the challenges of the pandemic, with 31 per cent of this year's cohort scoring an A or an A*, 66 per cent scoring between an A* and B, and 100 per cent of students passing.

Top performing students will be heading off to Russell Group universities all over the country, including the University of Leeds, the University of Southampton and the University of Warwick.

Head of Sixth Connie Adam said: ““I am incredibly proud of our Sixth Formers this year and our departing Year 13s will be sorely missed by all our team.

Students celebrating stellar results

Each of them has shown high levels of ambition across their studies, remaining committed to achieving excellent outcomes, as demonstrated by what they have achieved. We wish them all the best in their next steps, knowing they will go on to achieve great things at their chosen universities and apprenticeship placements.”

Students compare results

Students Rosie McFaul and Harley Collins

Adam Cooper with his three teachers, Mr Bowring (Physics), Mr Weston (Further Maths) and Ms Van Der Ark (Maths).

Students will be heading to top universities all over the country

Adam Cooper Achieved an A* in Maths and As in Further Maths and Physics. Adam will be going on to study Aeronautics and Astronautics/ Spacecraft Engineering at the University of Southampton. “This is everything and more that I could have asked for! Thank you to the brilliant Maths department for getting me all the way!”

Sam Stevens achieved A*s in Maths and Art as well as an A in Geography. Sam will be off to the University of Leeds this autumn to study Geography. He said: “I have achieved great results, and my hard work has paid off. I am now really looking forward to my next steps”.

Luke Vevers achieved A*s in Biology and Maths and an equivalent top grade of Distinction* in Performing Arts. Luke will be taking up a place at the University of Leeds to study Microbiology. He said: “Its crazy how far you can go and what you can achieve with hard work, great support and amazing group of friends!”

Poppy Spurle secured an A* in Sociology, an A in Psychology and a Distinction* in Sport. She has an offer from the University of Southampton to study Psychology.

Olivia Veenstra achieved a triple Distinction* Sport and will be going onto the University of Chichester studying Physiotherapy. She said: “My time at TRS has gone so quickly! I couldn’t be prouder of what I have achieved- onwards and upwards from here!”

Luca Chrostek achieved a triple Distinction* Sport and will be going onto the University of Chichester studying Physiotherapy. “My time at TRS has gone so quickly! I couldn’t be prouder of what I have achieved- onwards and upwards from here!”

Lily Collyer said: "“I wasn’t expecting the grades I achieved- I am so pleased that all the hard work paid off. I am looking forward to the next step and am really grateful to all my teachers who hace taught and supported me over the last seven years”.