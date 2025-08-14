A new dog grooming business has opened in Burgess Hill

Oh My Dog offers grooming services, tried and tested grooming accessories for sale, and a warm welcome at their bright, new Burgess Hill shop. We spoke to owner Caroline Jones about her business.

At "Oh my Dog" they offer twenty percent off the first groom to all new clients, and they have a "wash and blow dry Saturdays", where everything is a set price.

Caroline said "We have a set price cockerpoo day, and instead of charging £58 for a medium size, which alot of grooming services charge, we do it for £45"

Occasionally we run special days, and we normally knock off 10% off each package, whether they be small, medium or large dogs, and you can see the offers on our facebook pages. Soon we hope to be running a loyalty card, so the sixth grooming session will be free, and maybe an OAP discount card too.

In the past we've always done really well with recommendations through word of mouth, but we hope to have a website up and running soon where you can make bookings. You can also go on our facebook and insta pages, and get links to our tiktok page, where you can see videos of all of the dogs that we groom from start to finish.

Caroline said "We cater for all dogs from the giant dogs down to the little breeds, and we offer handstripping which is quite rare these days.

"We're very good with the giant breed of dogs, we do all the giant breeds. We had one the other day, a very rare breed, it was absolutely giant, all over tables are hydraulic, super strength all the way to the floor."

"We're also hoping to bring in doggy dying, that's my next endeavour. We'd like to bring a bit more fun with it, we turned a cockerpoo into a little lion the other week, and the owner absolutely loved it. In the UK it's very unusual to do things like that, so it's quite nice to bring a bit of fun to grooming, as long as it doesn't harm the dog, and the dog's happy, we're quite happy. The health and care for a dog is a massive thing for me. First priority is always dog health. Always.

We're always available for a bit of advice, we love to be a bit of a one stop drop in, if I can help in any way. We have alot of older clients, and if they want to come in and ask us about their dog's health, or if they think they should go to a vet, we're always here.

They've already found that their location works very well for them

Caroline explained that one owner dropped her dog off at their other centre on the A272 Henfield Road for daycare. Then, Caroline brought the dog over to Burgess Hill to groom her, and the dog's owner picked her up her dog after getting off the train from work at Wivelsfield station, just about a hundred metres away.

You can find Oh My Dog in Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill, and it's open Tuesday's to Saturday's 8am-6pm

1 . Oh My Dog, a dog grooming service has recently opened in Valebridge Road, Burgeess Hill. Pictured are the owner Caroline Jones and manager Jenna Brooks. SR2508122. Pic S Robards/Nationalworld Oh My Dog, a dog grooming service has recently opened in Valebridge Road, Burgeess Hill. Pictured are the owner Caroline Jones and manager Jenna Brooks. SR2508122. Pic S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards

2 . Oh My Dog, a dog grooming service has recently opened in Valebridge Road, Burgeess Hill. SR2508122. Pic S Robards/Nationalworld Oh My Dog, a dog grooming service has recently opened in Valebridge Road, Burgeess Hill. SR2508122. Pic S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards

3 . Oh My Dog, a dog grooming service has recently opened in Valebridge Road, Burgeess Hill. SR2508122. Pic S Robards/Nationalworld Oh My Dog, a dog grooming service has recently opened in Valebridge Road, Burgeess Hill. SR2508122. Pic S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards

4 . Oh My Dog, a dog grooming service has recently opened in Valebridge Road, Burgeess Hill. SR2508122. Pic S Robards/Nationalworld Oh My Dog, a dog grooming service has recently opened in Valebridge Road, Burgeess Hill. SR2508122. Pic S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards