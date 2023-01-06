A new industrial premises or warehouse could be built at Oldlands Farm in Bognor Regis if planners give the go ahead.

Outline plans have been submitted to demolish a derelict building and replace it with up to 18,580sqm of new industrial or warehouse and ancillary offices floorspace at Newlands Road.

A design and access statement by Roberts Limbrick for Hanbury Properties said the site was to the west of the existing Rolls-Royce facility and south of Lidl on a parcel of agricultural land.

"Albeit relatively flat, the site has a high water table and therefore any proposed development will need to incorporate a suitable sustainable drainage design solution to improve surface water run-off," it said.

How the new building could look at Oldlands Farm, Bognor Regis

Access would also be an issue, it said: "A robust design solution for HGV access to the site which respects the existing access to the Rolls-Royce development will need to be incorporated to ensure safe access for all."

Current access is off a private estate road.

The plans include a yard area with level and dock loading, 265 visitor and staff parking spaces along the northern and western boundaries, two ponds for surface water drainage and external amenity space for staff.

The statement said: "The scheme has been designed as a project which will be both practical and flexible for its intended use as well as being distinctive. It will contributed positively tothe economy of the local area through the implementation of high quality architecture, landscape and urban design principles."

The site of the proposed development at Oldlands Farm, Bognor Regis